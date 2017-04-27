One woman’s story of ‘exercise addiction’ highlights the consequences

Courtesy Katherine Schreiber(NEW YORK) — Since she was in elementary school, Katherine Schreiber, 28, remembers struggling with body issues. Sometimes these feelings were so severe she felt she was “too ugly” to go to class.

Schreiber told ABC News she felt “so self-conscious, obsessed with imperfections.”

As a teenager, she thought she found a solution to counteract her feelings of self-hatred: exercise.

“If I exercised, I could control that feeling,” Schreiber explained. “[I] got into exercise in high school, started twice a week, then became three times a day.”

With Schreiber’s exercise habit she also began to restrict the amount of food she ate, which eventually became a full-blown eating disorder. In college, she finally received treatment for the eating disorder, but the treatment didn’t address her exercise habit.

“No one knew how to treat that back then,” she said.

After graduation from college, she became obsessed with working out.

“I was functional on paper, worked at a magazine,” she said. “[I] would go to the gym before the office, lunch break and after work. My weight was dangerously low.”

She was working out so much, her body started to react. Her period stopped for two years, she had stress fractures in her feet and herniated discs in …read more

