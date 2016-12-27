One with the Force: Stars React to Carrie Fisher’s Passing

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Celebrity reaction to the death of Carrie Fisher was as swift as it was powerful.

Fisher, who will forever be known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, and General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, died Tuesday morning after going into cardiac arrest on an airplane from London to L.A. on Friday.

A statement from Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd reads, in part, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.” That love was apparent immediately online, as fans and friends took to Twitter to express their grief.

Mark Hamill, who played her onscreen twin in the Star Wars films, put it bluntly. Tweeting a photo of the two of them together, he wrote, “no words #Devastated.”

Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO in the Star Wars movies, posted, “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened at the news of

