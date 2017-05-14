One Prediction Algorithm Has Vols in SEC East Basement

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Expectations for the Vols’ football team heading into the 2017 season are much lower than they were prior to the beginning of the 2016 season. This time last year, all the talk around Tennessee was whether or not they would win the SEC East. This year, however, the discussion has become more about if the Vols can even win eight games in the regular season.

Early predictions have seen the Vols consistently picked to finish third in the SEC East behind Georgia and Florida in varying order. But one predictive algorithm has little to no faith in the Vols this year.

John Crist of Saturday Down South has developed a ranking system that, according to Crist, “puts equal weight on 10 separate categories of varying importance.” The 10 categories Crist selected as the most important values for a team were quarterback, rushing offense, passing offense, rushing defense, passing defense, special teams, coaching, schedule, recruiting, and momentum. Crist already used this system to predict the standings of the SEC West, so he decided to do the same for the East.

And according to his rankings, the Vols are in for a long season.

