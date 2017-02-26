One NFL Scout Thinks Derek Barnett Could be NFL Draft’s Best Pass Rusher

The consensus among NFL scouts is that Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is not only the best pass rusher in the class of 2017 NFL Draft prospects, but that he is also the best overall prospect in the class. But one scout contests that notion after looking at the film of one former Vol.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com’s Move the Sticks Podcast believes Derek Barnett might be the best pass rusher in the NFL Draft this year. Brooks claims Barnett’s production at Tennessee and what he saw on film could be enough to supplant Garrett as the best pass rusher in the class. At least in his eyes.

Brooks notes that almost every scout has Garrett as their No. 1 pass rusher, but he states that “scouts paying close attention to SEC football and Barnett’s spectacular production should give the Tennessee star a serious look at the top of the draft.” Brooks goes on to rattle off some of Barnett’s stats while at Tennessee, namely his sack record, numerous tackles for loss, and him becoming the only player in SEC history with three-consecutive seasons with 10 or more sacks.

While his numbers are great, Brooks goes on to detail why that may not …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider