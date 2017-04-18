One NFL Scout Believes Alvin Kamara is Overrated

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Ever since the 2016 football season ended, former Vol running back Alvin Kamara’s draft stock has soared. Kamara has typically been pegged as a second-round draft pick, but some scouts and mock drafts have him being taken as high as the late first round.

One scout, however, isn’t sold on Kamara at all.

Greg Gabriel spent nine years as scouting director for the Chicago Bears and has over 30 years of experience in the scouting world. Gabriel now covers the NFL Draft for Pro Football Weekly and is an analyst for 670 The Score in Chicago. Without being prompted, Gabriel offered up his thoughts on who he believes to be the most overrated players in the upcoming NFL Draft:

Two of the most over rated players in this draft are Davis Webb and Alvin Kamara — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) April 18, 2017

Gabriel would go on to specify what exactly makes Kamara overrated in his eyes:

@TainoEee – very avg run strength, not an inside runner. Limited. Good space player and receiver but that’s it — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) April 18, 2017

Source:: Rocky Top Insider