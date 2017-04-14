One Analyst Says Florida is a “Much Better Football Team” Than the Vols

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

For the first time in over a decade, the Vols earned a victory over the Florida Gators when they roared to a 38-31 win last season. Tennessee trailed 21-0 in the first half and was down 21-3 at halftime. Then the Vols dumped on 35 unanswered points in the second half, and Tennessee sent Florida home with a loss.

The Vols will be traveling to Gainesville this season in search of second straight victory over the Gators. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Florida in consecutive years since they did so in 2003 and 2004, and one analyst doesn’t think this year will the year Tennessee ends that particular streak.

Barrett Sallee, formerly a college football writer for Bleacher Report and the current host of a sports radio show on Sirius XM, was asked during a Periscope session if he believes the Vols will earn a winning streak over the Gators this season. And his reply showed little faith in the Vols.

"No, Florida I think is a much better football team than Tennessee this year," Sallee replied to the user's question on Periscope. "Tennessee, when it comes to all the holes they have to fill and the fact that they get

