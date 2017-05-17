On the Road Again: Willie Nelson and his Outlaws add a fall trek

Blackbird PresentsAfter a huge response to its six-city run this summer, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour will be hitting the road again in the fall.

The touring version of the festival that started last year in Scranton, Pennsylvania includes superstars like Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Eric Church, as well as Americana favorites like The Avett Brothers, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, plus many more.

“We had such a blast launching and playing last year’s Outlaw Music Festival… we had to take it out on the road,” Willie says.

The fall leg kicks off September 8 in Holmdel, New Jersey, and wraps up September 17 in Camden, New Jersey, with additional cities and dates to be added. You can find the full details at OutlawMusicFest.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country