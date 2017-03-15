On the Road Again: Why the winter storm won’t mess with LOCASH

Reviver RecordsWhen you’ve got a major network TV appearance and a big winter storm causes your flight to be cancelled, what do you do? Well, if you’re an on-the-rise country duo like LOCASH, you simply jump on the bus.

After a major snowstorm disrupted air travel on the east coast on Tuesday, Preston Brust, Chris Lucas and crew hit the road Tuesday night to make the drive from Music City to New York City. Luckily, they’re not scheduled to be on NBC’s Today show until Thursday morning.

The duo, who recently scored their first #1 with “I Know Somebody,” will perform their latest single, “Ring on Every Finger” during the fourth hour of NBC’s morning talkfest. You can watch for them starting at 10 a.m.

