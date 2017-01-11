Old Dominion Plans Free Pop-Up Show Thursday in Nashville

ABC/Image Group LAEven though Old Dominion is coming off their second #1 with “Song for Another Time” and a sold-out headlining tour, lead singer Matthew Ramsey admits the band feels there’s a little something missing, so they’ve got plan to fix that.

“We were sitting around talking the other day about how much fun we had on the Meat and Candy Tour this fall…” he said in a Facebook video in which he drank coffee and showed off a fresh haircut. “We were also talking about how bummed out we were that we didn’t have a Nashville show.”

To cure their disappointment, the “Break Up with Him” hitmakers will do a free show Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT at The Basement East in Music City.

If you’re able to make it, expect to hear some of OD’s new music — the five songwriters like to try out their new material on tour, and they’ve teased that their next single is likely to come from their sophomore album.

