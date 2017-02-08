Old Dominion Offers New Episode of “Soundstage” as Fans Wait for New Single

ABC/Image Group LA As anticipation grows for Old Dominion to release the lead single from their sophomore album, the band is offering up a refresher course in their breakthrough debut, Meat & Candy.

The group will perform songs from their 2015 release on the new episode of Soundstage that premieres Thursday on PBS. Check your local listings to find out when it airs in your area.

You can check out a preview of OD’s set online, including their number ones “Break Up with Him” and “Song for Another Time,” as well as their top-five “Snapback.”

“Break Up with Him” also finished 2016 as the year’s most-played song on radio in Canada, according to Mediabase. Old Dominion will follow that feat with their first major tour of the Great White North, starting this spring. Here’s the itinerary:

4/20 — London, ON, Centennial Hall

4/21 — Ottawa, ON, TD Place Stadium

4/22 — Kingston, ON, Rogers K-Rock Centre

4/26 — Peterborough, ON, Peterborough Memorial Centre

4/27 — Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall

4/28 — St. Catharines, ON, Meridian Centre

4/29 — Kitchener, ON, Centre in the Square

