Old Dominion Offers a Preview of What’s Next on the Road with Miranda Lambert

ABC/Image Group LA If you’d like a little preview of Old Dominion‘s sophomore record, you’ll want to be sure to check out the band on Miranda Lambert‘s new Highway Vagabond Tour, which kicks off Thursday night.

Even as far back as their 2016 gig with Kenny Chesney, Trevor Rosen says the guys have been road-testing tunes for album number two.

“We’re always trying out new music, so I don’t think it’ll be any different,” he says of the upcoming dates. “We’ve been kinda of testing some new songs that should be on the album. So, definitely!”

This isn’t OD’s first time working with the “We Should Be Friends” singer, since Miranda was on Kenny’s Spread the Love trek as well. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey says he looks forward to making more memories, just like they did last summer.

“It’s pretty cool to see, like from town to town, how different the crowds are. One that stands out was Kansas City was definitely very loud. It was a very loud crowd!” he remembers. “And then, you know, Ford Field in Detroit, which is Trevor’s hometown, there was a big showing there for that, so that was a pretty special one too.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Country