Old Dominion Books a Date with Ellen DeGeneres This Friday

ABC/Image Group LA As we wait to see how Old Dominion will follow up their recent #1, “Song for Another Time,” the band has booked a date with Ellen DeGeneres.

We know the five prolific songwriters have been road-testing new material as far back as their summer stint on Kenny Chesney‘s tour. They’ve also hinted their new single is likely to be the lead release from their sophomore album.

You can catch Old Dominion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Friday. Check you local listings for the exact time.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country