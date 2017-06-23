Oklahoma attorney general charges doctor with five counts of second-degree murder

iStock/Thinkstock(OKLAHOMA CITY) — The Oklahoma attorney general has charged a 67-year-old doctor with five counts of second-degree murder, accusing her of prescribing excessive amounts of “dangerous” medications to patients “without legitimate medical need” and causing the deaths of at least five patients.

The charges were filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Regan Nichols, an osteopathic physician in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on Friday morning. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has accused Nichols of being involved in five deaths, all of which occurred between 2010 and 2013, according to the probable cause affidavit. The patients who died ranged in age from 21 to 55.

Reports from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office stated that all five of the deaths were the result of multi-drug toxicity, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

Three of the individuals were allegedly prescribed “deadly” and “addictive” combination “cocktails,” which included Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Alprazolam and Carisoprodol, according to the affidavit, which stated that all of the prescriptions were signed by Nichols.

Nichols also allegedly prescribed more than 3 million dosage units of controlled dangerous substances between Jan. 1, 2010 and Oct. 7, 2014, based on data gathered by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health