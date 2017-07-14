“OITNB” cast reveals what they hope happens to their characters in the upcoming season

Netflix/Cara Howe(NEW YORK) — With the renewal of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black for a sixth and seventh season, three series’ stars are sounding off on what they would like to happen to their characters.

In season five, Dashcha Polanco, who plays inmate Dayanara Diaz, is in the center of a prison riot after her character shoots a guard. The actress, whose character has to give her baby away while in prison, says she hopes the writers allow Dayanara to deal with her emotional issues and reconnect with her child’s father, C.O. John Bennett.

“I want Dayanara to go through a postpartum depression, because I want that topic to be of discussion,” she tells ABC Radio. “I want her to be visited by Bennett..and I…would love to know where her daughter is.”

Like Polanco, Selenis Leyva, who plays Gloria Mendoza, wants her character to find closure after being betrayed by a fellow inmate.

“We saw her literally become mush this season — which I think was needed — but I need her to get tough because she was double crossed,” she explains. “And if Gloria is the leader of the crew — the mother hen — then it’s time to buckle up.”

