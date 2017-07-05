Ohio lawmaker on how meditation may help him work better with Trump, Republicans

Lauren Effron/ABC(NEW YORK) — Rep. Tim Ryan believes meditating not only helps him navigate through tumultuous political waters but that it can be useful for the country in these uncertain times.

“There’s no better place to … practice embracing uncertainty than in the United States Congress,” Ryan told ABC’s Dan Harris during an interview for his 10% Happier podcast. “Especially now … nobody has a clue of what direction we’ll go in.”

Ryan, D-Ohio, sat down with Harris and meditation teacher Jeff Warren during Harris’ and Warren’s cross-country meditation road trip shortly after President Trump’s inauguration. The interview is the featured 10% Happier podcast episode posted Wednesday.

Ryan has been in the spotlight recently for being among the Democrats who have made a push to oust Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as House minority leader. Ryan himself launched a failed challenge to unseat Pelosi for the position last November.

When asked in January if he thought his meditation practice could help him work better with Republicans and then newly-elected President Trump, Ryan said absolutely.

“I don’t have to like him, I don’t have to go drink beer with him, I don’t have to play golf with him,” Ryan said at the time. “But if he has something …read more

