Oh say can you see? Country stars consumed with Predators mania

ABC/Image Group LA There’s no denying that Preds mania has taken over Nashville, as Music City’s hockey team, the Nashville Predators, makes its first appearance in the Western Conference Final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s a fair bet that no one’s more stoked than Carrie Underwood, who of course is married to Preds Captain Mike Fisher.

“I am so proud of this man!” Carrie tweeted Wednesday morning, along with three heart emojis. The “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker also added a link to an NHL article that points out how important Fisher’s leadership skills have been to the team’s success, even though he hasn’t scored any goals in the post-season.

Carrie started the trend of country superstars supporting the Nashville Predators by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the playoff games. Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Vince Gill have all taken their turn, along with Keith Urban, who accomplished the career first on Tuesday night.

“I’ve lived in America for almost 25 years and I’ve never been asked to sing the national anthem…until tonight,” said Keith. “So it’s a huge honor…”

Keith shared in a Twitter video from the game, where …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country