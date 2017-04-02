Officers cut in when dad couldn’t make daddy-daughter dance

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Ten-year-old Haley Olson and her sister’s dance cards were empty for their upcoming daddy-daughter dance.

Their dad had to work, but their mom decided she would find a fill-in to surprise her daughters.

“My husband wasn’t able to come and I don’t have a lot of positive male role models in my life, so I thought ‘Why not police officers?!'” the girls’ mother Laura Castaneda told ABC-affiliate KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.

Four Arizona police officers stepped up and took the two kids to their dance.

They did more than just accompany them to the dance, though. The officers showed the girls their dance moves, as evidenced by the toe-tapping video they made.

“Me and my police officer created a giant circle of the cha-cha-cha and it was super fun!” Haley told KNXV.

