Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer from Vols

Tennessee suffered one of the worst losses in program history on Saturday. And now on Monday, the team learned of another loss they’ll be feeling the rest of the season too.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Venzell Boulware announced via Twitter on Monday that he is transferring out of the Tennessee football program.

Boulware played sparingly this year despite the offensive line struggling for a large part of the season. Last year, Boulware played in seven games and made three starts as a redshirt freshman. Boulware started at left guard against Alabama and then started at right guard against Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The Vols are already without Chance Hall along the offensive line. Hall suffered a season-ending injury before the season began. Hall, much like Boulware, was only a part-time starter in his career with Tennessee, but both at the very least provided valuable depth. And now Tennessee is without both for the remainder of this season at the very least. Boulware is gone for good.

Tennessee will take the field again on October 14th when they host South Carolina in Neyland Stadium. That game has officially been announced as a noon kickoff.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider