Offense Wasn’t the Problem for the Vols

The reason the Vols ended up with a disappointing 9-4 record and fell short of winning the East this season wasn’t because of just one thing. Injuries, defensive meltdowns, and poor coaching decisions led to Tennessee’s four losses.

One thing that consistently wasn’t the problem, however, was the offense. And that’s a change from 2015.

It can be argued all four of Tennessee’s losses in 2015 were attributed to the offense. The Vols’ offense collapsed and was stagnant in the second half against Oklahoma, stalled and couldn’t find enough big plays against Arkansas, and Alabama’s elite defense just did what it did to most offenses that year: contain play-makers. The Florida loss happened in large part because of the bad defensive play call on fourth down late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Gators to score the game-winning touchdown, but the offense struggled mightily in the second half of that game too and had poor clock management on their last drive as well.

Fast forward to 2016, and the offense went from a reason Tennessee lost to a reason why they won and stayed competitive in games.

There's only one game this season where Tennessee's offense truly cost

