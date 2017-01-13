Of Course “Deadpool” Is Making Fun of “For Your Consideration” Videos

2016 – 20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — With the Hollywood awards season upon us, the entertainment industry is getting inundated with “For Your Consideration” spots — movie and TV studios’ reminders to colleagues not to forget them when it comes to voting.

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds and his alter-ego Deadpool to shake things up.

The “For Your Consideration” for the unlikely box office smash notes it took “42 rejection letters from Fox,” and “783 million fans” of a leaked test video of the movie to get it to the big screen.

It’s not entirely a joke, however — the movie has ended up on major nominations list including the Golden Globes, the Directors Guild Awards, and — producers hope — possibly the Oscars.

