Octavia Spencer Named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hidden Figures star has been named the Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. The honor, which is given to performers who have made a notable contribution to entertainment, will be given to the Academy Award-winning actress on January 26 as part of the organization’s first-ever live-streamed ceremony.

Previous recipients of the award have included Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Elizabeth Taylor, Anne Hathaway, Claire Danes, Marion Cotillard, Helen Mirren, Amy Poehler and Kerry Washington.

On February 3 Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will also be honored by Harvard as the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.

