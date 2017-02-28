Octavia Spencer describes her “full circle” Oscar moment

ABC/Adam Rose

(NEW YORK) — Octavia Spencer said it was “full circle” at Sunday’s Academy Awards when Katherine Johnson, one of the NASA research mathematicians portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures, received a standing ovation onstage alongside Spencer, Janelle Monae, and Taraji P. Henson, who portrayed Johnson in the movie.

“To me it was all coming full circle,” Spencer said Tuesday on Good Morning America. “I mean, she finally got her recognition on the world stage.”

“Katherine represented the other women, Mary Jackson, and Dorothy Vaughan, who never received that in life,” Spencer added. “It was beautiful for us.”

Hidden Figures, which lost in the best picture race to Moonlight, told the real-life story of three African-American women who were crucial to the nation’s first space mission.

Now, Spencer, 46, is taking on another weighty role, this time portraying God in The Shack.

The film, which also stars Tim McGraw, is based on a fictional book about a father’s journey of faith after the abduction of his daughter.

“I play God because when he was a little boy the only person that showed him kindness was a woman who looked like me,” Spencer explained. “So God reveals himself in a way and a manner that he …read more

