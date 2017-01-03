OC Mike DeBord Reportedly Leaving UT

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

In what could be just the first move in a major staff shakeup this offseason, Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike DeBord is reportedly leaving Tennessee and will take the offensive coordinator position at Indiana.

Volquest.com, a Rivals.com affiliate, first reported the news of DeBord’s departure from UT. ESPN.com is reporting that he will take the job with the Hoosiers.

DeBord, a former offensive coordinator at Michigan, NFL position coach and head coach at Central Michigan, departs after two seasons in Knoxville after he took the offensive coordinator job under Butch Jones, one of his former assistants at Central Michigan.

