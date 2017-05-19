Obsessed video gamer dad tries to give up games for 90 days

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Maria isn’t a single mother — it just often seems that way.

That’s because she says her husband, Chris, has spent several hours or more a day playing video games in the basement while she takes care of their four young children at their Ohio home.

“He’ll take a whole Saturday and go into the evening — from the time he wakes up until the time he goes to bed,” Maria told ABC News’ 20/20.

Maria discovered Chris’ passion for video games shortly into their marriage.

“He started not coming to bed with me, and I was going to bed as a newlywed and he was playing — staying up and playing video games. And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s kind of crazy,’” said Maria.

Ever since, Maria said Chris has been a frequent no-show for holiday gatherings, family events and precious parenting moments. Any given Saturday, Maria might be found playing with the kids in the park, while Chris remains at home playing video games.

Maria and Chris even call Chris’ excessive gaming an addiction.

“I’d say addiction’s there,” Chris, 44, told 20/20.

“I would say he’s a functioning addict. I mean, he goes to work and he does those things,” said Maria.

Over the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health