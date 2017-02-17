Objects in mirror may be closer than they appear: Dustin Lynch offers interesting perspective on new single

Courtesy of Broken Bow RecordsSure, there are lyric videos and music videos, but Dustin Lynch has found a new way to showcase his latest single, “Small Town Boy.” You can check out the “driver’s-side mirror version” of the second release from his forthcoming new album on YouTube.

On Thursday, Dustin teased the arrival of the new song with a video of him getting into a classic pickup truck and turning on the radio. On Friday, he followed with a new clip of him singing the tune solely in the mirror as he cruises down the road.

“”Small Town Boy’ is about being in love with someone for who they are and what makes them unique,” he says. “I grew up in the small town of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and that town made me who I am. It’s somewhere I long to always go back to and visit…” he adds, “my family is still there.”

You can download “Small Town Boy” now at the usual digital outlets. Dustin continues on Florida Georgia Line‘s Dig Your Roots Tour the first part of this year, before joining Brad Paisley on his Life Amplified trek in May.