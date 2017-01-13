Nutella Maker Fights Back Against Cancer-Causing Claims

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The maker of Nutella is fighting back against a finding by food safety officials in Europe that palm oil used in Nutella’s chocolate-hazelnut spread could pose a potential cancer risk.

“Ferrero wants to assure its consumers that Nutella and other Ferrero products that contain palm oil are safe,” Ferrero, the Italian company behind Nutella, told ABC News in a statement Thursday.

Ferrero has been defending its popular Nutella product since a report from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said palm oil can create carcinogens when processed at temperatures above 393 degrees, as is the case with Nutella.

The company described to ABC News the steps it says it takes to lessen any potential risks from processed palm oil.

“When palm oil, produced and processed to minimalize the presence of these contaminants, is refined correctly, it contains a lower level of contaminants than other vegetable oils that have been treated at excessive temperatures,” the statement read. “This case applies to the palm oil used by Ferrero, who for years has been able to significantly reduce the levels of contaminants in its palm oil compared to conventional palm oils available on the market, similar to the levels found in other vegetable oils …read more

