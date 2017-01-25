Nurse Reunites with Baby She Helped Deliver Mid-Flight

Erica Walton(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A Florida nurse who helped deliver a premature baby mid-air has reunited with the child and his parents since the flight.

“It was emotional,” new mom Erica Walton told ABC News of the reunion. “We were really happy and it was a big surprise to see her. I am grateful for her, Dr. Chad Garson and Dr. Bhasker Patel for helping us through a terrifying experience. Even though we only knew them for a short amount of time, we’re truly blessed that they’re part of our family now.”

Walton, 33, a nurse at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, was aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 556 from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida on Dec. 4, 2016 when she went into early labor. She and her husband, Chris Walton, 29, had been returning home to Titusville from a baby shower thrown by her family in their Pennsylvania hometown.

Walton was 26 weeks along with a healthy pregnancy. Her obstetrician, Dr. Lena Weinman, cleared her to fly, Weinman told ABC News Wednesday.

“Traditionally, we allow patients to fly up to 30 to 32 weeks, unless they have complications with maternal or fetal health,” said Weinman of Parrish Medical Group in Titusville. “I was shocked and …read more

