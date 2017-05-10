North Carolina pizzeria dishes on its special ‘labor-inducing’ pie

iStock/Thinkstock(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The motto “the secret’s in the sauce” certainly seems to ring true for one Charlotte, North Carolina, pizzeria.

Hawthorne’s New York Pizza and Bar has recently gone viral for its pie — the Buffalo Wing Pizza — that is rumored to induce labor, and expectant moms are flooding in to get a slice.

The owners, Michael and John Adams and Carlo Martinez, told ABC News it has been a roller coaster for them the past few weeks, adding there are “pregnant women galore” coming into the restaurant.

“It’s a great story. It all started with a Facebook alert to our Hawthorne’s Pizza account from one of our moms, Henley [Schmiedel], and she just wanted to let us know and report that four hours after having our pizza she went into labor and had the baby,” John Adams said on ABC’s Good Morning America. “It’s just a great story.”

Schmiedel said, “I have a group of friends who have said for years now they believe that this one pizza has put several of them into labor,” according to Charlotte station WCNC-TV.

Schmiedel told the station she ate the pizza at 7:30 p.m. and at 11:30 p.m. her water broke.

After sending a photo of …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health