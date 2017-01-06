Nonverbal Boy Shares Unbreakable Bond with Deaf Dog

Brandi Guillet(NEW YORK) — A 6-year-old boy who communicates through sign language has found a new best friend in a deaf foster dog.

Connor Guillet met Ellie the boxer in December and the two have been inseparable ever since.

“It was immediate the way she reacted to my son,” mom Brandi Guillet of Cocoa, Florida, told ABC News. “She let Connor grab her face, hug her, kiss her, it was amazing. When he [the rescue employee] said that she responds to sign language, I had to try it. We brought her home a week before Christmas and that was it.”

Guillet, 42, and her husband Chad adopted Connor when he was 4 weeks old.

Connor was diagnosed with 22q deletion syndrome, a genetic disorder, at birth, and is as a result nonverbal. Connor was also born addicted to opiates, which may have contributed to his developmental delays as well, Guillet said.

“The second I saw him, I knew — he needed a family and we needed a family,” Guillet added of her son. “He literally is our wish come true.”

Today, Connor is developmentally, psychologically, physically and emotionally delayed. He receives occupational therapy.

