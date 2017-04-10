No tour, no problem: Kenny Chesney continues to add shows this summer

ABC/Image Group LAWhile Kenny Chesney won’t be mounting a full-fledged tour in 2017, your chances to see him this summer are growing.

The “Bar at the End of the World” hitmaker is adding four dates to his itinerary: two in Alabama, and two in Connecticut. That’s in addition to the pair of August shows he’s already planned at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

“As long as we’re rehearsing and I’ve got new music in the pipeline, I can’t imagine not playing a little bit,” Kenny says.

“We’re gonna bring a whole year’s worth of energy,” he promises. “So if you’re coming, you better be ready for it, because this is our chance in 2017 to rock.”

Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion will join Kenny for his dates in the Boston area, while new group Midland will open the four new shows.

Here are the new additions to Kenny’s schedule, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time:

8/4 — Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

8/5 — Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amphitheatre

8/10, 11 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun

