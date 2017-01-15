No Plans by Trump ‘to Touch Medicare or Social Security,’ Priebus Says

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — While Republicans move forward with efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, President-elect Donald Trump has no plans to cut Medicare or Social Security, incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday on This Week.

“That’s his position and that’s the position that he’s going to be taking. There are no plans in President-elect Trump’s policies moving forward to touch Medicare and Social Security,” Priebus told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

When Stephanopoulos asked about Medicaid, noting that “repealing Obamacare would cut Medicaid,” Priebus said, “Those are things that we’re going to be discussing over the next several weeks.”

“Certainly Obamacare is something that isn’t very popular around the country,” he said. “It’s not working … All of the promises of Obamacare, all of those shiny objects that were sold in Christmas in 2009 didn’t come true.”

Priebus continued that, "People voted for Donald Trump. They want to repeal and replace Obamacare. And we will. And we will cover those folks that are on Obamacare that need to be covered. But at the same time, we're going to find ways to lower prices, allow people to choose better doctors, and have a lot more freedom when it comes to

