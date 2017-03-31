No fun in Sin City: Luke Bryan’s working the whole time, Dierks Bentley has Saturday AM off

If you're in Sin City hosting one of the biggest awards shows in country music, you'd think you'd get to have a little fun — right?

But ACM host Luke Bryan says it doesn’t always go that way.

“When my manager goes to hand me my schedule, I go, ‘I don’t really want to see it. I don’t want to deal with that right now. I don’t want to stress about it,’” he says.

“We’ll be busy…” he adds, “and then we’ll go ‘Hey you have six hours off!’ And you’re like ‘Whooo!’”

Apparently, Luke’s co-host, Dierks Bentley, may pay a little more attention to his schedule.

“I have Saturday morning off… ’til like noon or something,” he volunteers, which is a surprise to Luke.

Dierks promises that even if he an Luke have to work every moment until the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards are over, there’ll be a celebration.

“When the show ends on Sunday, and we feel like we did a good job, or we feel like we didn’t do a good job, either way, there’s a party happening!” Dierks says.

“Dierks wants to go swim with dolphins,” Luke counters, taking it in an entirely different direction.

“Naked, of course,” …read more

