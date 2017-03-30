No “Broken Hearts” here: Why everything has changed for Old Dominion

ABC/Image Group LA At Sunday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Old Dominion, last year’s New Vocal Group of the Year, will return to compete for the full-fledged Vocal Group of the Year trophy. But equally significant for the band is the fact that they’ve also secured a full-fledged performance slot on the major prime-time show.

“Last year our performance was 90 seconds,” frontman Matthew Ramsey recalls. “It was over in a flash. We walked off stage and I got a little wobbly-kneed as it all sank in.”

In 2017, as the five-man band prepares to perform their new single, “There’s No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” on the telecast, Matthew admits that it seems as though everything has changed.

“… It really feels like we are on a new level,” says the singer. “To be able to deliver the message of this song to an audience of this size means more than we can possibly express. It truly is a career high point.”

You can hear Old Dominion play the lead single from their sophomore album, which is expected later this year, Sunday night on the 52nd ACM Awards, which start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

