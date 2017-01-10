No, Ben Affleck Hasn’t Abandoned “The Batman”

2016 – Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — Ben Affleck had fanboys in a tizzy when he told The Guardian that his stand-alone Batman movie was “not a set thing.” The actor and Oscar-winning director seemed to imply that if the script wasn’t right, he wouldn’t want to do it.

However, on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, Affleck, who’s currently promoting his drama Live By Night, put those fanboy fears to rest.

“I’m gonna direct the next Batman, we’re working on it,” Ben said to uproarious applause.

He added that the project, which has been tentatively titled The Batman, tends to blot out everything else, like the beam from the Bat-Signal.

“It’s one of those things that’s really frustrating because with Live By Night it took me a year and a half to write it and get it ready and I worked really hard. It’s just no one gave a s**t!” he laughed.

“No one was like, ‘WHERE’S LIVE BY NIGHT? But with Batman I keep getting the, “WHERE’S THE F**KING BATMAN?” I’m like, “Whoa, I’m working! Give me a second!”

Kimmel joked that Ben’s brother Casey might have written himself out as Robin, since he snubbed his big brother while accepting his Golden …read more

