No Arm Wrestling Required: Justin Moore and Lee Brice Kick Off Co-Headlining Tour

ABC/Image Group LA Tonight, Justin Moore kicks off the American Made Tour with Lee Brice at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The “You Look Like I Need a Drink” hitmaker is ready to let the good times roll.

“I’ve been a fan of [Lee’s] for a long time,” Justin says. “Having the opportunity to work with him in that capacity should be a lot of fun, so we’re looking forward to it.”

With two headliners on the bill every night, Justin laughs at the suggestion he and Lee might arm wrestle to decide who closes the show.

“I don’t think I’d win many of those,” Justin quips. “No, we’ll flip flop. Each of us will play our full show each night, but he’ll go last one night, I’ll go last one night, and so on and so forth.”

William Michael Morgan, who recently had his first #1 with “I Met a Girl,” will open the first part of the trek. Brett Young, who just went to the top of the chart with “Sleep Without You” will do the back half of the dates.

