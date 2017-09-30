No. 7 Georgia Provides Chance for Vols to End Another Streak

Last year, the Vols were able to end several different streaks during the season. Tennessee ended their losing streak against Florida, won in Athens, GA for the first time since 2006, and defeated both Florida and Georgia in the same season for the first time since 2004.

This year, Tennessee hasn’t been able to end any streaks as of yet. But Saturday will provide them with the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Georgia comes into Neyland Stadium as the No. 7 team in the country according to the AP Poll. That’s the highest Georgia has been ranked when they’ve played the Vols since they came into Knoxville in 2013 ranked as the 6th-best team in the country.

For Tennessee, a win on Saturday would break a decade-long streak of futility against opponents ranked inside the top 10.

The Vols haven’t beaten a team inside the top 10 since 2006 when they went down to Athens, GA and defeated No. 10 Georgia 51-33. Since that time, the Vols have played 24 teams ranked inside the top 10, and they’ve lost every single one of those games.

If you’re wondering why Tennessee’s victory over South Carolina in 2013 doesn’t count, it’s because the Gamecocks weren’t ranked …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider