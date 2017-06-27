Nine senior citizen couples renew their vows at senior care center

Carolina SeniorCare/Lexington, North Carolina(LEXINGTON, N.C.) — Love was in the air for nine senior citizen couples who renewed their wedding vows on June 22.

The special event was organized by Carolina SeniorCare in Lexington, North Carolina.

“It was wonderful seeing my wife walk down the aisle. She was beautiful,” Raymond Clifton told ABC News of his wife, Brenda Clifton. “She cried coming down that aisle.”

Most of the couples said they could not afford big ceremonies the first time around, so this was a lovely way to celebrate.

“I didn’t have a wedding dress when we first got married,” Linda Owen said of her 56-year marriage to her husband, Sam Owen. “This time I had the white wedding dress and the veil and it was very nice.”

The community rallied together to donate dresses, veils, suits, a 3-tier cake, makeup and hair services.

“Sitting down and speaking with them, most of them weren’t able to afford a real wedding, and we were thinking June is the month for weddings, so why not provide a wedding service for them that they weren’t allowed to have when they were young?” Misty Polston-York, director of spiritual life for Carolina SeniorCare, told ABC News of what inspired the big day.

