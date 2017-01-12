Nicole Kidman Says Keith Urban Is “Maxed Out” When It Comes to Kids

ABC/Image Group LA It looks like there won’t be more kids for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, even though the Oscar-winning actress would love to have a larger family. In an interview with the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire, Nicole confesses Keith is the hold-out.

“He’s kinda maxed out,” the star of Lion revealed. “He’s like, ‘I’m done baby, I’m done. Let’s just focus on what we have.’”

Nicole, who has two older children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, says she envisioned having two or three more kids.

“I love, love children,” she says. “I love raising children… They make me feel good and I love being around and I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach.”

Nicole and Keith have two daughters together, 8-year-old Sunday Rose and 6-year-old Faith Margaret.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country