Nick Viall Returns on New Season of “The Bachelor”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth(NEW YORK) — It’s finally Nick Viall’s turn to hand out the roses.

A runner-up on season 10 and season 11 of The Bachelorette and a competitor on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year, Viall takes center stage Monday, January 2, on a new season of The Bachelor.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I didn’t try to learn from each moment, the good and the bad,” says the 36-year-old from Milwaukee, of his return to the arena in search of love.

Now, Nick will prepare for the night of his life when he meets 30 beautiful bachelorettes from all over North America who are all clamoring to meet him. Among them is a dolphin-loving woman; a successful businesswoman who runs her parents’ multi-million-dollar flooring empire; a bachelorette who is hiding a big secret about her past involving Nick; and a no-nonsense Southern belle who has Nick in her cross-hairs for a big country wedding.

In the meantime, all the bachelorettes are wondering: who will get the First Impression Rose?

In an advance peak at the show, host Chris Harrison asks Nick, “People are skeptical of you. What do you say to …read more

