Nick Viall Has Some Explaining to Do on Monday’s “The Bachelor”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth(LOS ANGELES) — On last week’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelor, Nick Viall dropped a bombshell by sending home Liz, a woman he’d slept with before she came on the show. This week, he’ll have to spill the beans about what happened to the other women.

“I think you will see the fallout from me sending Liz home addressed as the episode begins,” says Nick of tonight’s show. “I think people will be very intrigued by how that all goes over in the house.”

Viall has no regrets about his decision to send Liz packing, insisting, “Liz is great and I wish her the best. I think it was a decision that my guess at this point she would agree was best for both of us.”

Adds Nick, “Unfortunately while we got to know each other when we first met, that time had passed, for us.”

We’re also sure to see more of Corinne, the aggressive businesswoman from Miami who’s shaping up to be the villain of the season, although Nick tells ABC Radio he thinks the label is a little unfair at this point.

"Corrine certainly took chances and she put herself out there, and whether she made the right decisions or

