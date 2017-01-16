Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Was “A Little Flustered” During Her New Year’s Eve Performance

Chris Haston/NBC

(LOS ANGELES) — Nick Cannon thinks that ex-wife Mariah Carey was just “a little flustered” during her now-famous New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance. During a sit-down chat with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Cannon jokingly told the daytime host that Mariah’s flub was a government set-up.

“You know me — I’m a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that. They set her up. That was a distraction. They just put her out there,” he says.

Turning serious, Nick acknowledged that performing live is difficult. “Anyone who knows about performing and having inner ears and stuff, things can go wrong on live television. I do live television all the — I screw up on America’s Got Talent all the time,” he admitted.

“When there’s people in your ear saying things and stuff…I think she kinda got a little flustered, but being the diva she is, she said, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose for seven minutes,'” Nick continued. “And like Ryan Seacrest said, ‘She can do no wrong.’ So, she worked through it.”

