Nick Cannon says he’s leaving “America’s Got Talent,” claims NBC threatened to fire him

NBC Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Nick Cannon is saying farewell to NBC’s America’s Got Talent after network executives threatened to fire him, he claims, over a joke he made during his upcoming Showtime comedy special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the comedian-actor explained his decision to leave the hit show after eight seasons.

“I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke,” he writes.

“This has weighed heavy on my spirit,” he continues. “It was brought to my attention by my ‘team’ that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment.”