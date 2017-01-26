NFL Scouts Are Skeptical About Derek Barnett

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

According to a report by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, some scouts doubt former Vol defensive end Derek Barnett’s ability as a pro.

Barnett, who broke Reggie White’s all-time sack record at Tennessee with his 33rd career sack in the Music City Bowl against Nebraska, has consistently received first round grades and has routinely been placed in the top 15 picks of the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft by draft analysts. But according to Zierlein, an unnamed AFC North area scout has questions about Barnett’s ability at the next level.

According to the scout, Barnett is “physical and he’s got great production,” but goes on to add that some scouts doubt his ability to produce at a high level in the NFL because “he’s not very explosive off the ball. He won’t overpower NFL tackles like he did in college.”

Zierlein, however, doesn’t have those same reservations.

Zierlein goes on to add that while he had his own questions about Barnett heading into the 2016 season, those concerns have been assuaged. "In the process of watching his 2016 tape and creating my draft profile for him, I began to buy into what I was seeing," Zierlein stated. "He will definitely win

