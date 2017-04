Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, and Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Ferris have provided statements in regards to the shooting incident at FICOSE in Cookeville Tuesday morning. Three people were involved in a shooting, resulting in one fatality. Names are not being released at this time. Listen to Mayor Shelton and Sheriff Ferris’ statements below.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Ferris