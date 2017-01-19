Newlywed Parents Carry Cancer-Stricken Toddler After Hospital Wedding

Megan Dempsey(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The image of a couple as they carry their 2-year-old child through a hospital hallway is capturing hearts across the nation.

Celia and Geff Kinzel wed this month in the chapel of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where their son Logan is a patient. After the Jan. 7 ceremony, Logan’s grandmother took a photo of him going back to his room with his mother and father.

“Everyone was really touched by it,” Celia Kinzel told ABC News of the photo. “I really hope from all of this, that it does bring awareness to pediatric cancer. Before this happened to Logan, I thought it was rare. I hope this sheds some light on it and people see that it’s common.”

Logan Kinzel was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer a second time in November and has done five rounds of chemotherapy.

“He is a charmer, he will just look at you and you fall in love with him,” Kinzel said. “He is still smiling and playing. He had his days where he wants to lay down and be cozy all day but, for the most part, he’s just a happy 2-year-old.”

Logan has been staying at the hospital since his second …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health