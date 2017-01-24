Newly-Minted Oscar Nominee Mel Gibson Welcomes Ninth Child

Getty Images/Steve Granitz(LOS ANGELES) — On the day his career comeback appears official, thanks to Best Director and Best Picture Oscar nominations for Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson has something of a personal nature to celebrate as well: he’s become a dad for the ninth time.

Gibson, 61, and his girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross, 26, welcomed Lars Gerard Gibson into the world on January 20, People reports. A source tells the magazine, “They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”

A rep for Gibson has confirmed the details to ABC News.

Oscar winner Gibson has seven children — a daughter and six sons — from his 28-year marriage to ex-wife Robyn Moore; the couple divorced in 2011. He also has a 7-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

