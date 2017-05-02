Newcomer Seth Ennis challenges Tim McGraw to a 50th birthday workout

Arista NashvilleNewcomer Seth Ennis is riding high these days, enjoying his first top-40 hit with his debut single, “Woke Up in Nashville.” This weekend, he even scored the coveted gig opening for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s Soul2Soul Tour.

“Those are some of the nicest people in the world!…” the Georgia native says. “I watched their show every night, and the production was unlike anything I’ve ever seen. They are truly… some of the best in the biz… I definitely learned a lot,” he adds.

Seth was thrilled to get to spend some time with Tim backstage.

“I gave him a hug and… it felt like I was hugging a cement wall,” Seth jokes, “like he is pretty jacked. I said, ‘I heard you warming up in there man,’ and then he said… ‘I’m just trying to keep up with you man, you’re singing full!’ And I was like, ‘What me?’ It was definitely something I’ll remember!”

Since Tim also happens to be crossing the half-century mark this week, Seth was determined to get him a memorable present.

“He loves working out… Literally one day — I am not even exaggerating — he worked out for four hours. I am not even kidding,” …read more

