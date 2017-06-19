Newcomer Russell Dickerson serenades “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay

Triple Tigers RecordsLook for newcomer Russell Dickerson tonight on ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Dickerson will serenade leading lady Rachel Lindsay with his country hit, “Yours,” during an intimate date with one of her suitors in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

You can catch the latest developments in the 13th season of The Bachelorette Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Russell’s album Yours, — the comma is part of the album title — comes out October 13.

