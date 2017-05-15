Newcomer Luke Combs travels to Key West as “Hurricane” storms to #1

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleNewcomer Luke Combs was performing at BMI’s Key West Songwriters Festival this weekend, when he found out his debut single, “Hurricane,” had hit the top of the charts.

“It’s surreal to celebrate my first #1 down here…surrounded by my very own songwriting heroes and friends,” the North Carolina native said.

“Much like the stories of many artists before me, I gambled it all in the name of these songs,” he went on, “dropping out of college to write, playing those songs in three-hour acoustic sets at an empty bar… Songs carried me here and today is a wild dream come true.”

“Hurricane” has already been certified gold, having sold half-a-million copies, and is also up for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2017 CMT Awards.

Luke’s debut album, This One’s for You, comes out June 2.

