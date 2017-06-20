Newcomer Dylan Scott experiencing another “first” with gold-certified single

Curb RecordsDylan Scott is racking up quite a few “firsts” in his country career.

On May 28th, Dylan celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Blair. Then last week, it was announced the couple is expecting their first child. And topping things off, his current single, “My Girl,” is his first to enter the top 10 on the country charts, and was just certified gold by the RIAA.

Catch rising star Dylan out on tour and be one of the “first” to see him in concert: Friday, Dylan plays The Country Fest in North Lawrence, Ohio. Saturday he hits Country USA in Oshkosh, WI, and on Sunday, he’ll be at the Windy City Lakeshake in Chicago.

